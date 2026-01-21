Florida House panel advances controversial education bill on fetal development, DEI instruction

A House panel Wednesday approved a wide-ranging education bill that sparked controversy because it would require instruction about "embryologic and fetal development" and take aim at school programs involving diversity, equity and inclusion and political activism.

The Republican-controlled House Student Academic Success Subcommittee voted 12-5 along party lines to move forward with the bill (HB 1071), sponsored by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce. While the bill deals with numerous issues, it drew debate, in part, because it would require students in grades 6 through 12 to receive instruction about embryologic and fetal development.

As part of that requirement, for example, the bill would mandate using a "high-definition ultrasound video" that would show the "development of the heart and other organs and movement of the limbs and head."

Critics argued the requirement could be used to advance an anti-abortion agenda and questioned whether the information would be objective.

"How do we ensure that this is medically accurate information and not propaganda?" Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando, said.

But Trabulsy pushed back against the arguments.

"I don't know what we're scared of," she said. "We are just teaching about human development."

The bill also would bar public schools from using state or federal money for programs that advocate for "diversity, equity and inclusion or promote or engage in political or social activism."

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, said efforts to curb what is commonly known as DEI are targeted at Black people.

"Why is this DEI under attack — and I mean Black people," said Hinson, who is Black.

But Trabulsy defended the parts of the bill dealing with DEI and activism.

"The bill says, 'Hey, we're not using state dollars to pay for political activism,'" she said.