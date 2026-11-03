Jared Moskowitz wins Florida's 25th Congressional District race against Scott Singer

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz has won the race for Florida's newly drawn 25th Congressional District, defeating Republican Scott Singer, CBS News projects.

Moskowitz's victory keeps the South Florida congressman in the U.S. House after he moved from the 23rd Congressional District to run in the newly created 25th District following the redrawing of Florida's congressional map.

The 25th Congressional District runs along part of Florida's southeast coast and includes portions of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, linking communities in and around Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, portions of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Miami Beach.

The race was closely watched as Republicans sought to flip the seat and Democrats fought to keep Moskowitz in Congress. The new boundaries created a more politically competitive constituency for Moskowitz.

Moskowitz advanced to the general election after defeating Oliver Larkin in the Democratic primary in August. Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton, won a five-way Republican primary.

Affordability was a central issue in the race. Moskowitz campaigned on restoring Affordable Care Act tax credits, lowering homeowners insurance costs and addressing the broader cost of living. He also made combating antisemitism a focus of his campaign.

Moskowitz was first elected to Congress in 2022 and reelected in 2024, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. Before serving in Congress, he was a Broward County commissioner and served as director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He previously served in the Florida House of Representatives and on the Parkland City Commission.