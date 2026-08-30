Jared Moskowitz discusses primary win, Democratic Party divide and high-stakes November race

One of the big storylines this election has been the rift within the Democratic Party between the moderates and the Democratic Socialists.

In Florida, Angie Nixon, who says she joined the Democratic Socialists of America a few months ago but isn't actually a socialist, beat retired lieutenant colonel Alex Vindman to be the Democratic nominee for Senate against Ashley Moody.

In local congressional races, the DSA candidate in Congressional District 20, Elijah Manley, finished a distant third against Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Manley attracted just 14 percent of the vote.

But the one race that gained the most media attention before the primary was the campaign waged by Democratic Socialist Oliver Larkin against Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz. Larkin was everywhere: CNN, Fox News, social media, trashing Moskowitz.

But when the results were in, Moskowitz won by 26 points. Moskowitz will now face Republican Scott Singer in November in what promises to be one of the most expensive congressional races in the country, which will almost certainly help decide the control of the House next year.

Moskowitz sat down with CBS Miami's Jim DeFede to discuss the race, his new appointment as the chair of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee overseeing the Middle East, and his upcoming race against Singer.