Kendrick Meek, Jr. is running for Congress, says he is hoping to follow in family footsteps

The race to replace Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who announced her retirement earlier this month, led to a surprise entry by a candidate with a familiar name.

Kendrick Meek, Jr., the grandson of Congresswoman Carrie Meek, and the son of Congressman Kendrick Meek, jumped into the race for District 24, saying it was time to bring a fresh, young voice to the district.

"Life is unaffordable for the majority of people in South Florida," he said recently. "I think everyone knows that, but I don't think anyone is doing anything about it.

Meek, a 29-year-old attorney, is hoping to stand out from the pack by going after young voters.

"I think that there's a lot of disengaged voters in South Florida, particularly young people, and they want to see themselves in Congress," he said.

In addition to Meek, the candidates who have qualified are: Shevrin Jones, Rudy Moise, Oliver Gilbert, Jean Monestine, Roderick Vareen, and Marshall Davis.