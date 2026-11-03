Oliver Gilbert wins race to succeed Frederica Wilson in Florida's District 24

Democrat Oliver Gilbert III has won the race for Florida's 24th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Gilbert defeated Republican Te Mayonna Brown in the Nov. 3 general election for the open South Florida seat being vacated by longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, who did not seek reelection.

Write-in candidate Patricia Gonzalez and no-party candidate Andy Daro had also qualified for the general election.

The district includes predominantly Black and Hispanic communities in northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties, including Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, North Miami, Little Haiti, Brownsville, West Park, Pembroke Park and portions of Miramar and Miami.

Gilbert advanced to the general election after winning a crowded seven-candidate Democratic primary in August. His closest challenger, state Sen. Shevrin Jones, conceded the race on primary night.

Gilbert entered the congressional race with years of experience in local government. He had served on the Miami-Dade County Commission since 2020 and previously served as mayor of Miami Gardens. Before entering elected office, Gilbert worked as an assistant state attorney in Broward and in private legal practice.

Affordability was a central issue in Gilbert's campaign. During the Democratic primary, he pointed to the cost of housing, gas and groceries as major concerns for voters and also proposed expanding access to health care by lowering the eligibility age for Medicare and raising Medicaid income limits.

Gilbert will succeed Wilson, who has represented the district since 2011. Wilson endorsed Gilbert in the race to replace her.