What happens after Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's resignation? How Florida will fill her seat, and who's running

The resignation of Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick on Tuesday will trigger a special-election process to fill her South Florida seat, and is likely to reshape what was already forming as a competitive 2026 primary field.

Cherfilus-McCormick stepped down just before a scheduled House Ethics Committee hearing tied to allegations she misused federal disaster funds. Her departure leaves Florida's 20th Congressional District without representation and sets in motion a governor-ordered special election to choose her successor.

Despite her resignation, Cherfilus-McCormick has not publicly said she won't seek the seat again in the upcoming election cycle, leaving open the possibility she could still run in the August Florida primary.

How Florida will fill the vacant congressional seat

Under federal and state law, vacancies in the U.S. House must be filled by election, with Gov. Ron DeSantis responsible for setting the dates for a special primary and general election.

It remains unclear whether those contests will be aligned with Florida's regularly scheduled Aug. 18 primary and November general election, though that is one option available to the state.

State law also requires at least two weeks between the special primary and special election, giving the governor flexibility in setting the timeline.

Candidates already in the race for Florida's 20th District

Even before Cherfilus-McCormick's resignation, several candidates had already entered or were preparing to enter the 2026 race for Florida's 20th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic seat covering parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

On the Democratic side, declared or active candidates include community organizer Elijah Manley, former Broward County mayor Dale Holness, rapper and political figure Luther Campbell, and physician Rudy Moise. Additional candidates who have filed paperwork include attorney Mark Douglas and Maisha Williams.

On the Republican side, Army veteran Rod Joseph has also emerged as a candidate, though the district's strong Democratic lean makes the Democratic primary the most consequential contest. Other Republican candidates have filed to run, including Sendra Dorcé, Lateresa "LA" Jones and Gary Stein.

Why this race could quickly become crowded

The timing of Cherfilus-McCormick's resignation could significantly alter the race. What was shaping up as a challenge to an incumbent is now an open-seat contest, likely drawing additional candidates and increasing competition, particularly in the Democratic primary.

If the governor aligns the special election with the Aug. 18 primary, voters could see a crowded field on that ballot. If not, a separate special primary and general election would be scheduled, potentially creating a parallel election timeline later this year.