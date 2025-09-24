Florida Department of Transportation removes Pompano Beach street art under new law

Street murals and painted crosswalks around Pompano Beach City Hall were covered in black paint overnight after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) enforced a new state law banning such artwork on public roadways.

Murals and crosswalks painted over

The department also erased artwork on storm drains, though a few paintings on sidewalks remain.

The city had argued against the removal, but the FDOT did not agree. The murals included bright geometric patterns and depictions of musical instruments.

Artist says his work has disappeared

Bill Savarese, who has been creating street art for decades and painted some of the murals, said he was disheartened by the removal.

"My free expression has vanished into the night," Savarese said.

State defends removal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the FDOT have defended the decision, saying the ban prevents driver distraction and political messaging.

Other South Florida communities, including Key West and Delray Beach, have also lost similar battles over street art.

Cities continue to fight

Miami Beach is scheduled to argue its case before the FDOT on Wednesday, while Fort Lauderdale is taking the issue to court.

Back in Pompano Beach, only a few sidewalk paintings created by schoolchildren were spared.

Savarese said he believes the state should reimburse the city because the FDOT had once sanctioned the artwork and the city spent tens of thousands of dollars on it.

"It's a microcosm of what's happening without getting into politics of how government is not functioning," he said.