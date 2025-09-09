Florida Department of Transportation paints over South Florida's rainbow crosswalks; Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale push back

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun removing colorful crosswalks in South Florida cities, including Delray Beach, Key West and Miami Beach, saying they are distractions and safety hazards.

The crosswalks, widely seen as symbols of inclusion and belonging, were painted over during overnight operations.

Delray Beach officials said they received a last-minute order to remove their rainbow crosswalk. Key West Commissioner Sam Kaufman said the department's actions show how serious the state is about eliminating the designs.

"Anyone who thought that the state of Florida or the Department of Transportation was not serious about this, I think that their actions speak very loudly," Kaufman said.

He added that residents in Key West woke up to find the rainbow crosswalk blacked out.

"In the wee hours of the morning, somewhere around two or 3 a.m. this morning, FDOT workers came and painted over the rainbow crosswalks completely in the city," Kaufman said.

Local officials push back

Final orders were sent late yesterday afternoon to Key West and Delray Beach to remove the crosswalks. In a statement, Delray Beach criticized the department's timing.

"Less than 12 hours before the city of Delray Beach received an order directing the city to remove the symbol of inclusion, the immediate action by FDOT did not allow the City Commission the opportunity to review the order as an elected government body and decide how to move forward," the city said.

Kaufman, speaking on behalf of Key West, said the crosswalks represent more than paint.

"We view ourselves as a welcoming place, a place where everyone belongs, and it's disappointing that we can't express that in the form of crosswalks," he said.

Hearings scheduled in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale

FDOT has identified 400 locations across the state as potential distractions and safety hazards.

Miami Beach commissioners voted last week to request a hearing for their rainbow crosswalk at 12th Street and Ocean Drive. Fort Lauderdale is also seeking to preserve a pride flag painted on a city street.

Fort Lauderdale's hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Orlando, while Miami Beach's hearing is set for Sept. 19.

CBS News Miami reported it reached out to FDOT for comment on the latest removals but had not received a response.