Florida couple arrested for beating, choking child over missing cushion, deputies say

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Florida couple has been charged in connection with an alleged child abuse incident involving a boy who was punished for lying about a displaced couch cushion, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Lance Rachel, 42, was arrested after investigators said he physically abused the child for nearly half an hour on December 7 at a home in Kissimmee.

Authorities said Rachel struck the boy more than 50 times with a belt, choked him and screamed obscenities, including threats to break the boy's jaw.

Portions of the abuse were captured on the home's surveillance cameras, investigators said.

The investigation began December 11, after the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and law enforcement were notified.

Rachel's wife, Kimberly Rachel, was also arrested for allegedly failing to report the abuse.

On December 16, detectives interviewed Lance Rachel, who reportedly admitted to the incident.

He faces charges of aggravated child abuse and battery by strangulation and his wife was charged with failure to report child abuse. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

