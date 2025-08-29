Aurora Police Department's "Blue Envelope" program promotes safer interactions, inclusive support

Aurora police have introduced an initiative designed to improve encounters between officers and people with disabilities. The Blue Envelope Program provides drivers with tools to communicate important information to first responders and other drivers.

The kit includes a blue envelope for drivers to store a copy of their license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. It also comes with a letter explaining the program, a sticker for the vehicle, and a button or pen as additional visual cues.

Aurora Police Department's "Blue Envelope" program is designed to promote safer interactions and inclusive support. CBS

"This is a great way for us to help de-escalate situations and identify accommodations that officers need to make," said Officer Matthew Alcorta. "It could be physical disabilities. It could be cognitive disabilities, one of which is autism, another is severe anxiety or depression. Being stopped by an officer is quite intense sometimes and can cause a lot of anxiety. People tend to get scared, and this is a way to ease that interaction."

The envelope includes instructions for both drivers and officers, such as reminders for drivers not to reach for documents without being told, and guidance for first responders who may receive the envelope at a crash scene.

"We recognize that officers aren't the only ones who might be handed a blue envelope," Alcorta said. "Firefighters or EMS could, too. That's why we built it to include Aurora Fire Rescue and other partners as well."

Aurora joined several other municipalities in adopting the program after a community member whose grandson has autism experienced a negative encounter with police.

"That's what sparked this whole conversation," Alcorta explained. "Part of this program is to serve the community to the best of our ability, and that's why I believe in this so much."

Aurora Police

Alcorta said every officer has been briefed and trained on how to respond when they see the envelope, sticker, or button.

At the Autism Community Store in Aurora, Frederick Smith, a program assistant and dad of a nine-year-old on the autism spectrum, said this could provide families with peace of mind.

"You might be interacting with a person and not really able to communicate with them or have them fully understand everything you're trying to say," Smith said. "That might result in an officer giving an order that the person doesn't understand or misinterprets, and that could make the officer feel unsafe."

For his daughter and others, Smith said the program could instill confidence.

"It'll give a little more security knowing they don't have to take the time to explain everything," said Smith. "It'll make me feel a lot more secure to know that she has the ability to be stopped by an officer and not have to worry about an avoidable interaction."

Alcorta said APD is already exploring ways to expand the initiative beyond vehicle stops.

"We're looking at an on-the-go version for pedestrians and even a home version," he said. "We wanted to start with traffic stops, but part two is coming soon."

Police will track interactions in officer reports to collect data and evaluate the program's effectiveness. No reservations or registrations are required for the program, and personal information is not collected.

Aurora Police

Blue Envelope kits are free and available at the following locations:

Aurora Police District

Aurora Police District 1, front lobby, 13347 E. Montview Boulevard

Hours: Monday & Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Aurora Public Library

North Region Libraries

Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Avenue

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday: Closed

Central Region Libraries

Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday: Closed

South Region Libraries

Mission Viejo Library,15324 E. Hampden Circle

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday: Closed

Community members can also request a free Blue Envelope kit by emailing BlueEnvelope@auroragov.org. More information about the Blue Envelope program is available online.