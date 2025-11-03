Florida man accused of trying to kidnap young girl outside motel on Halloween, affidavit reveals

A 44-year-old man is accused of trying to lure a young girl into a vehicle at a Florida City motel parking lot on Halloween, an arrest affidavit revealed.

Jovani Edwin Rivera was arrested by Florida City officers on charges of kidnapping and solicitation, according to court documents.

The arrest affidavit said that at about 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 31, a mother saw a man standing outside a white-colored Chevy Tahoe that was being driven by another man in the parking lot at the Super 8 Motel located in the 1200 block of Krome Avenue. She told police that the man who was standing outside the passenger side of the vehicle started following her young daughter and tried to lure her inside the Tahoe.

The mother told police that's when she approached the man, later identified as Rivera, and began to argue with him, saying she was going to call the police. As they argued, the Tahoe fled the scene, leaving Rivera there.

The arrest affidavit said Rivera pleaded with the victim's mother not to call the authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene a short time later, Rivera was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Rivera was asked about the identity of the driver of the Tahoe; however, the documents didn't say if the driver was apprehended.

Rivera remains in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.