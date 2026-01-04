Man found shot in head on New Year's Day in Florida City dies from injuries, sheriff's office says

A man who was found shot in the head in Florida City on the evening of New Year's Day has died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation, confirmed to CBS News Miami that the man had died after being brought to the hospital in critical condition earlier this week.

MDSO did not provide further details as the investigation continues.

A horrific start to the new year

Around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, the Florida City Police Department responded to a Shotspotter alert near 501 NW 16th St., where officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to the head. He was airlifted to Jackson South in "extremely critical condition" and was not expected to survive, Florida City Police said at the time.

Jonathan Osbun, a former firefighter, was arriving home from grocery shopping with his family when the gunfire rang out.

"I heard screaming," he told CBS News Miami on Thursday night. "I ran inside to tell my family to step inside and get down."

With his training, Osbun told CBS News Miami he did everything he could to help the wounded man by calling 911, explaining the situation to dispatchers and staying with him until emergency crews arrived.

"I went and performed CPR," he said. "He was still breathing at the time — still had a pulse."

Police arrived almost immediately after and helped Osbun with CPR.

"As I was holding him, he had one gunshot wound to the head," he told CBS News Miami.

Due to the nature of the incident, MDSO's Homicide Bureau assumed the investigation and continued its search for the suspect.