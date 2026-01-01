Man shot in head in Florida City, police say

An investigation is underway in Florida City after police said a man was shot in the head on Thursday night.

Few details have been released, but police said the shooting took place in the area of NW 5th Avenue and 16th Street.

Florida City police said that the man, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head and airlifted to Jackson South in "extremely critical condition."

"I hear screaming," witness Jonathan Obbun said. "I ran inside to tell my family to step inside and get down."

Osbun and his family had just gotten home from doing grocery shopping on Thursday night when the gunfire rang out.

"I happened to be outside when a white car went past my house, stopped and starting shooting at my neighbor's house," he said.

Osbun, a former firefighter, said he did everything he could do to help until emergency crews arrived.

"I went and performed CPR," he said. "He was still breathing at the time. Still had a pulse."

He said he called 911 and explained the situation to dispatchers, and police arrived almost immedeately and helped him with CPR.

"As I was holding him, he had one gunshot wound to the head," Osbun said.

Police said the victim is not expected to survive, and the investigation has been turned over to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau.

No other information was released.