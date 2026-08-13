South Florida mother faces charges after shooting death of 5-year-old daughter in Florida City home

A South Florida mother is facing several charges weeks after her 5-year-old daughter was shot inside their Miami-Dade home and then later died.

Records show that Ashley Marie Hosendove has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, as well as a child neglect charge for allowing easy access to a firearm by a minor.

Back in June, officials said 5-year-old Ja'nova Parks was shot inside her Florida City home. Investigators said she was shot in the torso and was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators initially said five people were inside the home at the time of the shooting: Ja'nova Parks, her 4-year-old brother, her mother and two adult men.

CBS News Miami

Ja'nova Parks' grandmother remembered her as "intelligent, savvy and bubbly"

CBS News Miami spoke with Parks' grandmother after the shooting, and she described her as "intelligent, savvy and bubbly."

"My grandbaby, she was only five years old. She's only five," Latisha Ellison said.

Ellison said she was receiving treatment at a hospital at the time of the shooting and she rushed to the scene still wearing a hospital gown.

"It makes me angry because nothing like this should be able to happen, especially in your home," the grandmother said. "Nothing like this should be able to happen. Carelessness, carelessness."

She went on to tell CBS News Miami that it had always been a big fear of hers that something like this would happen to one of her grandchildren.