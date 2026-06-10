Fatal shooting under investigation in Florida City; child trauma alert reported, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Florida City on Wednesday morning that may have involved a child, though officials have not yet confirmed details about the victim or victims.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting in the area of 1452 NW 1st Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatch records indicated a child trauma alert patient was transported from the scene to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, but authorities have not confirmed whether the child was injured in the shooting, whether the child died, or whether there were additional victims involved.

Detective Angel Rodriguez with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Office confirmed deputies are on scene investigating what has been described as a fatal shooting. No information about a suspect, motive, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting has been released.

Authorities have not identified any victims, and additional details have not yet been made public.

The investigation remains active.