Surveillance video captures moments before coyote kills pet dog in South Florida neighborhood

Residents in a Boynton Beach neighborhood are on edge after a coyote killed a dog during a morning walk outside a woman's home, an incident that neighbors said highlights increasingly bold behavior from the animals.

According to reporting from CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach WPEC, the attack happened about two weeks ago when a coyote went after two dogs. The owner attempted to scare the animal away, but the coyote managed to grab one of the dogs, which later died from its injuries.

A neighbor interviewed by WPEC said coyote encounters have become more common, and more alarming.

"Usually coyotes are afraid of people, but there's a couple of them that come out during the day," the neighbor said. "They're supposed to be out at night, and there are some of them that ain't too shy and they're coming around people. They're out here hunting."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials urge residents to take precautions, including keeping small pets indoors, securing garbage, and avoiding leaving pet food outside.

What to do if you encounter a coyote in Florida

FWC also advises that if someone comes face-to-face with a coyote, they should not run. Instead, officials recommend fighting back — kicking, biting or scratching — until the animal retreats.

Despite residents' fears, wildlife expert Ron Magill of Zoo Miami said coyotes play an important ecological role and urged the public not to panic when they see one. He noted that coyotes help control populations of smaller animals such as rodents, rats, mice and even invasive iguanas.

Here are some more coyote sightings from this year:

Sightings increasing as coyotes spread into all Florida counties

Coyote encounters have become more common across Florida, with wildlife officials confirming the animals are now present in all 67 counties, even in densely populated areas like Miami-Dade and Broward.

Just two months ago, a coyote was seen face-to-face with an iguana, the reptile whipping its tail in a desperate attempt to escape before the coyote trotted away carrying it in its mouth.

Coyote daytime sightings highlight how the animals are adapting

In mid-September, a limping coyote was spotted wandering near the Palm Aire neighborhood in Broward, first mistaken for a dog by residents.

Jaxson Deiter, who saw the animal while driving along Lyons Road, recalled telling his mother, "Mom, there's a dog," before she responded, "That's not a dog, that's a coyote."

Officials said that while coyotes are typically active at night, increasing development across South Florida is pushing them into new environments, and leading to more daytime sightings.