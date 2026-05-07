Florida boy killed in fire while staying home from school, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in a North Florida community after officials said that a 13-year-old who stayed home from school on Monday was killed when his mobile home went up in flames.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to reports of a fire located at 12704 Southwest 84th Avenue in Sampson City, north of Gainesville, just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff Gordon Smith/Bradford County Sheriff/Facebook

The sheriff's office said that when crews arrived at the scene, they found a mobile home was in flames and fire suppression efforts began immediately.

Once the fire was extinguished, the sheriff's office said that investigators discovered the unrecognizable remains of what appeared to be a juvenile among the debris.

Investigators with the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office all responded to the scene to begin the death investigation.

The sheriff's office said that a 13-year-old boy who lived at the mobile home was unaccounted for, and he had stayed home from school while his mother was at work in Gainesville.

She was then notified of the incident and was staying with relatives nearby during the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information was released.