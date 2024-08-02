South Florida-bound passengers evacuated at Ohio airport after crew reports plane has mechanical issue

Fort Lauderdale-bound Spirit Airlines flight from Ohio forced to evacuate because of smoke

Passengers aboard a Florida-bound plane were evacuated onto a taxiway at an Ohio airport on Friday after a mechanical issue forced the crew to abort a takeoff.

Spirit Airlines flight 445 had just left a gate at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport when the crew reported the problem around 10 a.m., according to a statement from the airline. The plane was headed to Fort Lauderdale.

The passengers were evacuated via the plane's stairs onto a taxiway out of an abundance of caution, the statement said. They were then shuttled back to the terminal, and airline staff was working to arrange alternate travel plans.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane. No injuries were reported.

Spirit did not provide specific details about the mechanical problem, saying only that the plane would be "thoroughly evaluated" by a maintenance team.