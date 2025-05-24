Florida bills on student cellphone ban, dog abuse during hurricanes head to DeSantis' desk

Florida lawmakers on Friday formally sent a pair of bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis, including a proposal to restrict student cellphone use and another aimed at strengthening penalties for animal cruelty during natural disasters.

One of the measures, part of a broader education bill (HB 1105), would prohibit elementary and middle school students from using cellphones during the entire school day — not just during instructional time, as current law mandates. The bill also authorizes a pilot program in six counties to enforce the same restriction at the high school level.

"Trooper's Law" would create new felony for animal cruelty in disasters

The second bill (SB 150) would create a third-degree felony offense for restraining a dog outdoors during a natural disaster.

Lawmakers crafted the proposal after a dog was found last year tied to a fence along Interstate 75 during Hurricane Milton. The animal was discovered surrounded by floodwater by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Dubbed "Trooper's Law," the bill honors the trooper who rescued the dog. The dog was later taken in by the Tallahassee Humane Society and adopted.

If signed into law, both measures would take effect later this year.