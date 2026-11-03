Florida Amendment 3 is approved, deciding major property tax changes for homeowners

Florida's Amendment 3 passed Tuesday, according to projections, deciding the fate of a sweeping proposal to cut property taxes for homeowners across the state.

Amendment 3 asked Florida voters whether homeowners should pay property taxes on a smaller portion of the value of their primary residence. The goal was to lower property tax bills by allowing homeowners to exempt more of their home's value from most local property taxes.

Under the proposal, the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes would increase from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and then to $250,000 in 2028. For example, a homeowner with a house assessed at $500,000 could eventually have taxes calculated as if the home were worth $250,000 for those local taxes.

The change would not apply to property taxes that fund public schools, meaning homeowners would still pay school taxes based on the existing exemption. Amendment 3 also sought to slow how quickly the taxable value of second homes, investment properties and commercial properties could increase each year.

The amendment included a five-year waiting period for some new Florida residents to receive the larger homestead exemption. People who were not Florida residents as of Dec. 31, 2026, would have to wait until their fifth year of qualifying for a homestead exemption before receiving the increased benefit.

Supporters and opponents debate Amendment 3's impact

Supporters argued the measure would provide needed relief to homeowners dealing with Florida's rising cost of living.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent more than a year pushing for major property tax cuts, although he later distanced himself from the Legislature's final version, saying it was not the proposal he originally sought. Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds also backed Amendment 3.

Opponents warned that reducing property tax collections could force cities and counties to cut services or find revenue elsewhere. A legislative analysis estimated the measure would reduce local government revenue by nearly $5 billion in the 2027-28 fiscal year, with the impact growing in subsequent years.

Amendment 3 potential impact on county services

In Miami-Dade, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's administration estimated the county could lose roughly $385 million in revenue in the first year. Levine Cava warned that services including fire rescue, libraries, roads, bridges, flood protection, parks and public transit could face cuts. Public-safety groups, including the Florida Sheriffs Association, also opposed the measure.

The amendment's path to the ballot included a legal fight over how it was presented to voters.

In August, a Leon County judge ruled the original title and summary were misleading and contained political rhetoric, ordering them rewritten. Attorney General James Uthmeier subsequently released revised language under the title "Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homestead Property Assessments."

Constitutional amendments in Florida require at least 60% voter approval to pass. The changes proposed under Amendment 3 were scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2027, if the measure received the required support.