Miami-Dade library supporters warn Florida's Amendment 3 could cut nearly 20% of the system's budget

Amendment 3 could cut almost 20% of Miami-Dade County's library budget, according to the executive director of Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library, who warned it would hurt free services that residents rely on.

If passed, the amendment would reduce the taxable value of primary homes in Florida by $150,000 in 2027 and by $250,000 in 2028.

"It would be a tsunami for the system," said Ava Habif, the group's executive director.

Habif said the money helps fund free services at the libraries, including tutoring, language lessons, social workers, Wi-Fi, and citizenship preparation courses.

"They just could not maintain that level of service with a 20 percent cut if you imagine the infrastructure that the system and the people that it has and the breadth of services that it provides," Habif said.

Habif said county libraries also serve as cooling centers during heat waves and as polling sites on Election Day. She said she does not think a 20% loss in funding could be made up through donations alone.

Nour Kawa, who is working on her Ph.D., said she could study at her university library but prefers the Miami-Dade Public Library branch in Coral Gables.

"They've given me space. They've allowed me to concentrate and focus on what I'm writing about, and it's accelerated my learning and my development," Kawa said.

Kawa said she is worried about what the amendment could mean for the county library system.

"I think the library is a vital piece of the communal space," Kawa said.

Others see benefits in the measure. Maria Ason said Amendment 3 could mean savings on housing costs.

"It will be of benefit one way or another, whether it's big or small," Ason said.

Ason said she believes the library could still function through other funding methods, such as donations or subscriptions.