3 Miami-Dade officials say they support Florida's property tax cut amendment, while opponents warn of deep cuts

Three Miami-Dade County officials say they support a property tax amendment on the November ballot, while opponents warn it could force severe cuts to public safety and local services.

Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser Tomas Regalado, Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia, and Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez publicly backed Amendment 3, emphasizing that they were speaking as individual homeowners and residents.

"We're here today to set the record straight," Regalado said.

"Every day I see families struggling with the cost of living. I talk with seniors who are worried about staying in their homes," Fernandez added.

3 Miami-Dade officials spoke about their support for Florida's property tax cut amendment ahead of the midterm elections. (From Left to Right: Property Appraiser Tomas Regalado, Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia, and Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez) CBS News Miami

If approved, the amendment would raise the homestead exemption — the portion of a home's assessed value protected from non-school property taxes — to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

Critics argue that counties will lose significant revenue, forcing local governments to shift the tax burden onto other taxpayers or cut essential public services.

Garcia disputed concerns regarding service cuts, stating, "It says public safety will always come first, so this will not affect public safety. It will not".

However, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava warned that the measure could reduce county revenue by nearly $390 million in its first year alone.

"I can say that for what we're responsible for in Miami-Dade — Fire [services] — we could lose as many as 19 fire stations, over 600 firefighters," Levine Cava said. "For libraries, we could close 10 of our 51 libraries".

Edie Ousley, speaking for the "Vote No on 3" campaign, also warned of the fiscal fallout. "The math simply does not work, and public safety will be hit hardest," Ousley said, noting that public safety groups across Florida, including the Florida Sheriffs Association, oppose the initiative.

Amendment 3 requires at least 60% voter approval in November to pass.