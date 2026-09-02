Florida Amendment 3 could cut property taxes by up to $250,000, but Miami-Dade warns of $385M revenue loss

Florida voters face a significant decision this November regarding Amendment 3, a proposal that promises property tax relief but carries warnings of substantial revenue losses for local municipalities.

The measure would allow homeowners with a primary residence in Florida to reduce their home's taxable value by up to $150,000 in 2027, increasing to $250,000 in 2028.

For residents like Vanessa Mesa, who owns a condo in Brickell, the prospect of lower taxes is appealing.

"That would be amazing for me. I love it," Mesa said.

However, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava cautioned that the amendment could have dire financial consequences. Her office estimates that if the measure passes, the county could lose $385 million in revenue in the first year alone. Cava noted that this year's budget would remain unaffected, with potential impacts emerging in subsequent fiscal years.

The mayor warned that such a shortfall would necessitate cuts to essential county services, extending beyond public safety.

"The impact extends beyond public safety," Cava said. "Roads and bridges and our stormwater infrastructure, our flood protection, parks, libraries, after-school programs, public transit and other neighboring services could all face difficult cuts."

Despite these warnings, the potential for tax relief remains a powerful motivator for voters. Mesa acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the funding for these services but emphasized the appeal of the tax break.

"It's too good to be true. If they do take that away, what is going to increase? Because the money has to come from somewhere," Mesa said. "Well, I do have some concerns. But I am gonna vote yes because I do wanna have less taxes."