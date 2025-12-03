"See ya later, alligator." Florida deputies remove 14-foot, 600-lb reptile from roadway

A question that seems quite normal for Florida – how many deputies does it take to remove a 14-foot gator from crossing the street?

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has the answer: 7, plus a skilled trapper.

The sheriff's office posted a video to its Facebook page Tuesday, showing the deputies loading the 600-lb alligator into a truck to be later released at an alligator farm.

"This massive guest had plans to stay for the holidays, but we had other ideas," the sheriff's office post said.

Like the infamous quote says, "See ya later, alligator."



