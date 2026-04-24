Video shows South Florida police officers wrangling alligator found in empty lot during unexpected encounter

Police in West Palm Beach had an unusual encounter on patrol when officers came face to face with an alligator and worked together to safely wrangle the animal, authorities said.

According to a social media post from the West Palm Beach Police Department made on Tuesday, the incident happened after officers responded to neighborhood calls and discovered the reptile in an empty lot. Video shows officers cautiously approaching the alligator before grabbing it by the snout and taping its mouth shut to secure it.

No injuries were reported.

"Just another day on patrol…until it isn't," the department wrote, adding that officers never quite know what they'll encounter while on duty. "Well-rounded policing means being ready for anything, even when it has scales and a serious attitude."

The video highlights the unpredictable nature of police work in South Florida, where wildlife encounters, including with alligators, are not uncommon.

It's unclear what happened to the alligator after it was captured.

Alligator mating season underway in Florida

The encounter comes as alligator mating season gets underway in Florida, a time when sightings like this can become more common.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligator courtship begins in early April, with mating typically occurring in May and June.

During this period, alligators tend to be more active and may travel outside their usual habitats in search of mates, sometimes showing up in neighborhoods, roadways and other unexpected places.

Wildlife officials urge residents to keep a safe distance, avoid feeding alligators and contact professionals if one is spotted in a populated area.