Affordability, immigration and Iran war shape race for Florida's 26th Congressional District

From the rising cost of living to immigration and the war with Iran, voters across South Florida's 26th Congressional District have several issues to consider as they prepare to head to the polls in for the 2026 midterms in November.

Longtime Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart faces two challengers. They are Democrat Nicole Locklin, and no-party-affiliation candidate Deborah Ann Meidinger Hosey.

The district includes portions of northwest Miami-Dade and southwest Broward counties, including communities near Hialeah, Miami Lakes and Doral.

CBS News Miami spoke with all three candidates and voters across the district about the issues shaping the race.

Affordability is at top of mind for many in South Florida

"Affordability of anything, everything is so expensive, gas up to five dollar, groceries up the roof," said district voter Luzmar Fernandez.

Each candidate is offering a different approach to bringing those costs down.

Diaz-Balart has represented South Florida in Congress for more than two decades. He won reelection in 2024 by nearly 42 percentage points, but the district has since been redrawn, dropping Collier County and adding portions of southwest Broward County.

The Republican incumbent is campaigning on his record in Washington, D.C., including efforts to cut federal spending.

"Because I get things done, whether it's cutting waste, and I have a record of cutting waste," Diaz-Balart said, pointing to $12 billion in spending cuts through a congressional subcommittee he chairs.

On affordability, Diaz-Balart highlights recently passed federal tax breaks for tipped workers and seniors.

Locklin says the district needs a new option.

The attorney, who moved to South Florida from California, says her own experience shapes her views on policy.

"I would say that I am bringing the experience of real life as a successful professional who is still struggling despite being better off than most people," Locklin said.

She supports lowering tariffs and shifting more of the tax burden to billionaires and large corporations.

Hosey, who is running without a party affiliation, says voters deserve an alternative to the two major parties.

"So it's not a matter of join the red team, join the blue team. Let's take a look at the purple team and see if we can focus on what the problem is, and let's bring the solution forward," she said.

Hosey said her experience in education and local government work involving seniors has convinced her that Congress needs to prioritize programs aimed at reducing the cost of housing, food, utilities and child care.

Fuel prices another concern among voters

"Gas, too much," said Khani Lozier, who estimates he spends about $100 filling up his vehicle every three days.

All three candidates link higher fuel costs to the war with Iran, but disagree on what should happen next.

Locklin wants an immediate end to the war.

Diaz-Balart said U.S. military action was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He also supports increasing domestic energy production and refining capacity.

Hosey wants Congress to debate the war and supports additional negotiations with U.S. allies.

Immigration is another major issue in a district that includes communities with large immigrant populations. Recent U.S. Census data shows more than 70% of residents in both Doral and Hialeah are foreign-born.

"I feel bad for a lot people who are scared to go out, especially in Doral, the Venezuelans, and just stay home," said district voter Ramon Alonzo.

Diaz-Balart says securing the border was necessary but describes some of the immigration enforcement that followed as an "overreaction."

He supports legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants from certain countries to have their cases reviewed individually.

Locklin wants to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), expand legal pathways to immigration and hire more immigration judges.

Hosey said her experience in education and local government work involving seniors has convinced her that Congress needs to prioritize programs aimed at reducing the cost of housing, food, utilities and childcare.

Despite their different proposals, the candidates are competing for the support of voters who say they want meaningful relief from the financial pressures affecting their daily lives.

For Fernandez, the priority is straightforward. She says whoever represents the district in Washington should help make life more affordable.

"Give us a way to actually live and not just survive," she said.

Voters will decide who represents Florida's 26th Congressional District in the Nov. 3rd general election.