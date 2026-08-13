Florida sample ballots for the 2026 primary elections. Here's what you'll be voting on.

Florida voters can now preview exactly what will appear on their ballots before the Aug. 18 primary election, with races ranging from governor and U.S. Senate to congressional seats, local judges, school board members and county offices.

Because Florida is a closed primary state, the contests on your ballot depend on your registered political party and where you live.

Democrats and Republicans will see their respective party primaries, while voters with no party affiliation (NPA) will generally vote only in nonpartisan races and any Universal Primary Contests that are open to all voters, regardless of party.

How to find your Florida sample ballot

Every county elections office posts sample ballots online ahead of Election Day. Voters can also use their county's voter lookup tool to view the exact ballot tied to their precinct.

In South Florida:

What races are on Florida ballots?

While local contests vary by county and district, most Florida voters registered with a political party will see several statewide races, including:

Governor and lieutenant governor

U.S. Senate

Chief financial officer

Commissioner of agriculture

State House races in applicable districts

U.S. House races in applicable congressional districts

Voters in many areas will also cast ballots for county commissioners, school board members and county court judges. Some of those local contests are Universal Primary Contests, meaning all registered voters can participate regardless of party affiliation.

What Miami-Dade voters will see

In addition to statewide contests for governor, U.S. Senate, chief financial officer and commissioner of agriculture, Miami-Dade voters will decide several high-profile local races.

Among the biggest are three Miami-Dade County Commission contests. District 2 features incumbent Marleine Bastien seeking another term, District 5 includes incumbent Vicki Lopez facing challengers after her appointment to replace current Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins, and District 8 has incumbent Danielle Cohen Higgins defending her seat.

Many voters will also have Miami-Dade School Board races on their ballots. One of the most closely watched is District 1, where seven candidates are competing to replace Steve Gallon III. Other school board districts are also on the ballot depending on where voters live.

Congressional races are another major focus, including competitive primaries in Congressional District 27, where Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar faces a GOP challenger while Democrats are choosing their nominee, and in the newly created Congressional District 25. In District 24, seven candidates are running to succeed Rep. Frederica Wilson, who announced in May that she won't be seeking a ninth term.

Voters who live within the City of Miami will also weigh in on a referendum involving the future of Miami Marine Stadium.

What Broward voters will see

Broward voters will also cast ballots in statewide races, but several local contests are expected to draw significant attention.

One of the marquee races is the Broward County Commission District 6 election. The open seat became available after Commissioner Beam Furr reached term limits, and four Democratic candidates are competing to succeed him.

Another closely watched contest is Congressional District 20, where a crowded Democratic field is competing in what is widely considered the race most likely to determine the district's next member of Congress because of the district's strong Democratic lean.

Depending on where they live, Broward voters will also see congressional races in Districts 24 and District 25, long with county court judge and School Board contests. Several Broward municipalities also have local races appearing on ballots for eligible voters.