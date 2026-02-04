Florida paramedic sentenced to 10 years after raping unconscious patient in back of ambulance

A former Florida paramedic found guilty of raping an unconscious female patient inside an ambulance will be imprisoned for a decade.

James Melady, 37, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation and will be required to register as a sex offender, the State Attorney's Office of Florida's Seventh Judicial District announced Wednesday.

In December, a Flagler County jury found Melady, a former Flagler County Fire Rescue (FCFR) paramedic, guilty of sexual battery after he was charged for the crime he committed three years ago.

"The defendant was a first responder who raped an unconscious patient when he was supposed to be providing her with proper medical care," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said after the sentencing. "His crime was disgusting, demented and deserving of the maximum sentence permissible by law."

According to the State Attorney's Office, Melady also has other charges pending in two unrelated cases, one also in Flagler County and the other in Volusia County.

The rape in the back of an ambulance

On Sept. 6, 2024, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Major Case Unit was contacted by the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) Major Case Unit regarding an investigation into Melady. According to DBPD, while investigating Melady on cases in their jurisdiction, a video was found of Melady "molesting an unconscious female in Flagler County while on-duty and in uniform while performing his official duties," FCSO said.

FCSO Master Det. Darrell Butler was assigned to the investigation and began working with DBPD on the case. Through investigative means, Butler identified the victim as a former Flagler Beach resident and learned that Flagler County Fire Rescue had been called to her home on October 17, 2021. The incident happened in the patient transport area of an FCFR ambulance while she was being transported to a Palm Coast hospital, FCSO said.

FCSO and DBPD reviewed the video together, which "explicitly showed the suspect violating the victim while she was clearly unconscious," the sheriff's office said. According to FCSO, when detectives met with the victim, she was completely unaware of the attack. On Sept. 11, 2024, Butler obtained an arrest warrant for Melady.

Detectives with FCSO and DBPD then coordinated efforts to locate and arrest Melady. While questioning him, Melady confessed to the assault and told detectives that he had retired from the fire department earlier that year, FCSO said. Melady was then arrested and placed in Volusia County Jail under no bond.

"It's unfathomable to me what this predator did to an unconscious victim while on duty, while being entrusted to provide proper emergency medical care, but instead sexually assaulted her," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Additionally, Staly said there were details in the video that led detectives to suspect there may be more victims out there.

The former paramedic also stole patients' credit cards and IDs, the sheriff's office says

In March 2025, additional charges were filed against Melady after a joint investigation between FCSO and the State Attorney's Office found that he had defrauded "multiple victims" by stealing their credit cards and IDs while performing his official duties as a paramedic.

FCSO Det. John Castanheira, who led the investigation, said Melady had stolen debit cards and personal identification information from victims who suffered medical emergencies and used them to make fraudulent purchases.

At least three victims were identified during the investigation.

In one instance, FCFR was called to an emergency involving a 92-year-old victim who had fallen and required hospital transport. During the incident, the victim's purse was given to Melady to bring to the hospital and before returning the purse, he had stolen the victim's debit card and made two purchases totalling over $715 at a Daytona Beach Sam's Club several days later, FCSO said.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained another arrest warrant and rearrested Melady, who was already being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility from his September 2024 arrest.

"After a thorough investigation by our General Assignment Unit and our partners at the State Attorney's Office, it turns out that not only is this person a predator and a pervert, but he's also a thief," Staly said. "He continually violated his oath and used his position as a first responder to take advantage of victims. He's in the Green Roof Inn, and he'll stay there until he goes to state prison, where he belongs."

FCSO also advised that anyone who was transported in an FCFR ambulance and then noticed unusual charges on their credit card or bank account statements should contact the sheriff's office.