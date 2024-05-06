Five military ships to take part in inaugual Fleet Week Miami

MIAMI - Five ships are sailing into Port Miami for a week of fun. For the first time ever, Fleet Week is taking over Miami.

"We got picked up from camp Le Jeune on the 30th and we have been sailing here ever since," says Lance Corporal Alexander Peterson.

The Lance Corporal, from Colorado, works in communications for the Marines.

"We do a lot of running around with grunts, you know, like the people with weapons, when I'm not on the ship," he says.

LCpl Peterson and thousands of sailors, marines, and members of the Coast Guard will spend the week in Miami, meeting with the public, soaking up the sun, and of course, doing a little bit of showing off.

"A week of showing the capabilities of the maritime forces," says LCpl Peterson.

The inaugural Fleet Week Miami brings five ships to South Florida.

The USS Bataan, USS Leyte Gulf, USS Normandy, Coast Guard cutter Seneca, and the USS Harry S. Truman, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, anchored offshore.

"I think it's lots of fun you know I think it's really going to be a really cool experience," says LCpl Peterson.

A fun week but also a meaningful one for these sailors.

There are tours all week long. You can sign up for one here.