FIU medical students, health experts react to Florida surgeon general's plan to end vaccine mandates

Medical students at Florida International University and health experts are voicing concerns and support following Wednesday's announcement by State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo about a plan to end all vaccine mandates in Florida.

"It's for the general safety of the school and everyone involved," said Luis Bermudez, an FIU freshman. "If we all have to worry about our own health so much more because the mandates are done away with, it's overall gonna lead to an unhappier society."

Other students see the decision differently.

"I think that people should get it if they want to. It should be an option," said Yesenia Garcia, an FIU student.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, all colleges and universities in Florida currently have a vaccine mandate.

Bermudez said those requirements give him peace of mind inside and outside the classroom.

"If I knew my classmates and people I hang around with were vaccinated and protected against things like measles and polio, any other sickness that can be transmitted, I would feel a lot safer," Bermudez said.

Concerns from health advocates

Caitlin Gilmet, with American Families for Vaccines, said the state's plan could complicate vaccine coverage and public perception.

"When you remove state requirements, that doesn't necessarily erase coverage," Gilmet said. "What the insurance companies will do, it's hard to know. Even if insurers technically continue coverage, removing school requirements signals that vaccines are not essential. That creates confusion and weakens the expectation of full coverage, leaving the most vulnerable children without the protection they deserve."

For decades, Florida has required a number of vaccines for students, and according to the World Health Organization, vaccines have saved at least 154 million lives worldwide in the last 50 years.

"When I was a kid, I had no problem getting vaccines," Bermudez said. "All my classmates got their vaccines and they were all fine."

Next steps

Ending the state's vaccine mandate will not happen immediately. Ultimately, Florida lawmakers will have to make the decision.