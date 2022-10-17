FIU board names Kenneth Jessell as sixth president, elevating him from interim status to permanent

MIAMI -- The board of trustees for Florida International University voted Monday to name Kenneth Jessell as its sixth president, a role in which he has been serving in on a temporary basis for the past nine months.

The Florida Board of Governors must still ratify the FIU board's decision during an upcoming meeting.

"In Dr. Jessell we have found the best possible leader for FIU at this moment in its history," said Dean C. Colson, chair of the FIU Board of Trustees. "His passion, vision, and knowledge of the institution are unmatched. We are fortunate to have him."

In a written statement, Jessell, president-designate, said he welcomed the new role.

"At FIU, we have a unique opportunity to continue being a leader in solving the most complex problems of our day, all while giving committed and hardworking students in our community the chance to succeed," he said. "As your President, I promise to lead FIU with humility, honesty, and integrity, always keeping an open mind and listening to you.

Jessell was the university's chief financial officer and senior vice president for finance and administration before being appointed interim president in January.

The search committee considered more than 70 candidates as it looked to name a permanent hire to replace Mark Rosenberg, who had served as president since 2009 before abruptly resigning in January.

Initially, he cited personal health issues and the deteriorating health of his wife but later acknowledged that his exit came after he caused "discomfort for a valued colleague."

Rosenberg, 73, is now set to return to the campus next January to teach an elective course.