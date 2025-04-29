First-time voter reflects on Trump's first 100 days: Immigration, economy and health care

HIALEAH – First-time voter Abby Alfonso, the daughter of immigrant parents, is keenly observing immigration policies and the economy as President Donald Trump marks his first 100 days in office.

Last fall, Alfonso's main concerns were immigration, healthcare and education.

Now, months later, she is closely monitoring how Trump's policies are taking shape in Washington.

Abby Alfonso CBS News Miami

"One of the things I've tried to keep up with is definitely immigration," Alfonso said. "As a child of immigrant parents, and with so many immigrant family members..."

Economic concerns rise amid focus on immigration

Alfonso is particularly concerned about the economy, as over 60% of Americans believe Trump is too focused on tariffs and not enough on lowering prices.

"Right now, I'm not really liking it, to be honest," Alfonso said. "Things that are necessities – prices are going up. So, you're promising all of this about immigration, but what about taking care of the people who are already here?"

While President Trump insists, "The border is in great shape – 99.9% came out today. That was my No. 1 thing," CBS News polling suggests that confidence in his handling of the economy is slipping. His approval rating on the economy has dropped in the past two months.

Mixed economic signals and health care concerns

Unemployment has ticked up slightly from 4% to 4.2%. Consumer sentiment is at one of its lowest levels since 1952, especially among middle-income families. However, inflation has eased slightly, from 3% to 2.4%, and mortgage rates have dipped below 7%.

Health care remains a crucial issue for Alfonso, who was born via IVF. She says access to reproductive health care and education around contraceptives is essential.

"A lot of people negate other forms of contraceptives because they think they can rely on abortion," Alfonso said. "But there are other times where it's medically necessary."

Hopeful but cautious outlook for future

As Trump looks to the future with confidence, Alfonso remains hopeful – but cautious.

"I hope something comes to help alleviate the stress – with scholarships, the economy... just everything calming down," she said.