Deputy burned by fireworks during street takeover in northwest Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said a deputy was hurt by a firework while responding to an illegal street takeover overnight.

MDSO said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along Northwest 77 Court and Northwest 169 Street. The office said the deputy tried to take someone into custody, but another person threw a live firework at the deputy.

The firework's explosion, the office said, burned the deputy's hand. Both of the people involved reportedly drove off northbound on Northwest 77 Court in unknown vehicles.

This wasn't the only street takeover in the area that resulted in injuries; MDSO said another takeover unfolded around 3:40 a.m. along Northwest 25 Street and Northwest 76 Avenue, resulting in a hit-and-run scene. The office said deputies and Doral Police officers responded to the scene and found three people hurt. The office said first responders acted immediately, providing first aid. All three people who were hurt were taken to a hospital for treatment.

MDSO said the suspect vehicle in the later scene was described as a black pickup truck with front-end damage. The driver fled the area and remains at large.

Anyone with information on either scene is asked to reach out to law enforcement or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers.