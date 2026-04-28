Fired dancer attacks North Miami Beach strip club manager, security guard with a pole, police say

A former dancer at a North Miami Beach strip club is behind bars after she returned to the club and attacked two staff members with a metal pole, deputies say.

Princess Aaliyah Bell, 23, is facing charges of aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, and presenting a false name after arrest, according to her arrest report.

Authorities say that the staff at the Taboo by G5 nightclub, located at NW 170th Street and 4th Ave, called 911 regarding a woman attacking staff and causing a disturbance.

One of the victims, identified as the manager of Taboo, told North Miami Beach police officers that Bell had been fired due to her bizarre behavior and tendency to fight with coworkers, the report said. Afterwards, he told officers that Bell asked to go back to the strip club to collect her belongings, which he agreed.

That's when the manager said she began to run throughout the club, causing a disturbance, throwing things, and using excessive profanity.

When a security guard escorted her outside, the report said Bell returned with a large 7-foot metal pole and struck the security guard. The guard, who is listed as the second victim in the report, said he was afraid of being injured by Bell. She then threw the metal pole, striking the manager in the leg.

The manager said she felt moderate pain, but refused to be medically cleared by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and told officers she would follow up with a private doctor, according to the report.

When officers arrived after the call, the staff told police that Bell had fled westbound. She was then found at a nearby Shell gas station, where officers instructed her to sit on the curb while they conducted their investigation, the report said.

Princess Aaliyah Bell, 23, was arrested for allegedly hitting staff members at a strip club she used to work at with a pole. Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said Bell fled on foot, and police were able to arrest her in the westbound entrance of the Palmetto Expressway. When she was being taken into custody, she was asked multiple times to identify herself, but she instead told officers her older sister's name, Debra Bell. The report said that through an ID card on the back of her phone case, they were able to identify her.

Bell, who the report says currently lives in Detroit, appeared in bond court Tuesday, where it was revealed that she had two warrants for her arrest in Georgia and Palm Beach County. She is currently held with no bond until her appearance regarding the outstanding warrants on Wednesday.