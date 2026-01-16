Dramatic video shows deputies desperately trying to save animals when fire breaks out at Florida zoo

A zoo in Florida is mourning the deaths of several beloved animals after a massive fire tore through parts of the facility on Thursday morning.

According to information from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported at ZooWorld, located in Panama City Beach.

"This morning, our deputies responded to a fire at ZooWorld, working side by side with our public safety partners to protect lives and property," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Bodycam video showed how the dramatic incident unfolded.

"In the video, you'll see Corporal Pierce doing an excellent job directing emergency personnel and helping ensure everyone knew exactly what needed to be done in a rapidly evolving situation," the sheriff's office continued.

The video shows heavy smoke and flames tearing through a structure that housed the zoo's lemurs.

"Oh my God," one deputy can be heard saying.

The deputies can be seen desperately trying to make their way into the burning structure before zoo employees arrive and begin to assist.

However, despite their heroic efforts, several animals were killed.

ZooWorld issues statement after deaths of beloved lemurs

After the fire, ZooWorld issued a statement mourning their loss.

"This was a disaster and it is beyond sad," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "We feel every bit of that to our bones but will honor our lemurs and this park by pushing forward and rebuilding out of the rubble something that everyone will be proud of."

ZooWorld officials said Pluto, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and Mercury - all lemurs - died in the fire due to smoke inhalation.

"We ask for your prayers for our zoo family as we navigate this loss," the zoo said.