2 injured after fire tears through South Miami-Dade home near Homestead, officials say

Two adults were injured Monday in a house fire in South Miami-Dade, including one trauma-alert patient airlifted to a trauma center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The blaze broke out at a single-family home near SW 288th Street and 145th Avenue in Leisure City, not far from Homestead, where crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the attic.

Firefighters immediately declared a first-alarm fire and launched an aggressive attack to keep the flames from spreading while searching the home and checking for hotspots, officials said.

MDFR said the fire was brought under control, though units remained on scene Monday morning continuing overhaul efforts. One adult trauma-alert patient was taken by Air Rescue to the west trauma center, while a second adult patient was taken by ground to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.