Fire forced northwest Miami-Dade family from home

NW Miami-Dade family forced out of home by flames

MIAMI - A family in northwest Miami-Dade needs a new place to live after their home caught fire, leaving it badly damaged.

The family said there were nine people inside the home on Northwest 131st Street, including three young children, when the fire started early Sunday.

"I said everybody wake up. I smell something," said Samantha Delpeche, who was getting ready to go to bed when she first smelled smoke.

Delpeche realized the home was on fire, woke everyone in the house up and rushed them outside.

"I woke up everybody. I took the baby. I had two babies inside," said Delpeche.

Everyone made it out safely and fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire but the house was left unlivable.

"We saved as much property as we could and everyone inside was taken care of," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Armando Pesaturo.

The family packed what they could Sunday morning, putting their clothes into cars but still wondering where they would go.

The family says despite the unknowns, they are happy they are all alive.

"That's my life. I don't have a baby yet I needed to save her," said Delpeche.