Fire contained to backyard of Hollywood homes

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A house fire in a Hollywood residential area required the response of multiple fire engines on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze occurred at a home in the 6800 block of Pershing Street. 

Aerial video from Chopper 4 showed at least two fire engines and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

Heavy black smoke was seen rising from the backyard of a home and it appeared that a patio cover on the house next door had also caught fire. 

Fire crews managed to contain the blaze to the backyard area, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the homes or neighboring properties.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire. 

Authorities are investigating the incident.

