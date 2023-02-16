Fire at Doral waste management plant continues to smolder

MIAMI -- It's been four days since a waste treatment facility caught fire. While county and environmental officials report all tests have come back clear, a local environmentalist disagrees.

Sophie Ringel, Executive Director of Clean Miami Beach says the facility burns trash and the fumes are toxic. She believes local leaders are trying to keep people calm until a solution is found.

Wednesday, in a press conference, Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the Environmental Protection Agency and The Department of Environmental Resources Management are working with firefighters to monitor water and air quality. They've even come up with a plan to sample the runoff water from the plant.

In Wednesday's press conference officials say safety is still a priority so they're recommending people stay inside, keep windows closed at home, and in the car if you're driving.

Demolition of part of the waste plant was done to give firefighters more access to put out the fire once and for all. Still Ringel has concerns about the impacts.

"It's really concerning since we're inhaling/breathing all of these fumes," she said.

The EPA suggests when dealing with smoke of this magnitude to wear an N95 mask and not rely on regular masks or bandanas. They also advise having enough food and medication to last several days and have an evacuation plan.