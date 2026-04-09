Final preperations are underway as Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale for its 13th year

Tortuga returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach for the 13th year this weekend.

The city is preparing for a busy weekend, anticipating around 30,000 people a day for the three-day music festival. The country music festival brought in an estimated $37.7 million to the local economy last year, according to Visit Lauderdale.

Festivalgoers share the excitement. "I can't wait, it's going to be a super exciting weekend," said Ashley Nasatka. This will be Nasatka's second year in a row at the festival.

"It's amazing, it's on the beach," Nasatka said. "I've done Under the Big Sky in Montana, that's a total life changer too, but here on the beach, it makes it totally different, it's amazing".

Others, like Michael Fisher and Claire Rimatzki from Detroit, stumbled upon the event. "We got a hotel to come check the area out and saw a festival across the street, which was a great surprise," Fisher said.

Fort Lauderdale police and fire officials said safety is a top priority.

"Come out, have fun, but be safe," said Frank Guzman, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue public information officer.

Both departments have extra crew staffed for the weekend event.

Detective Kerri Hagerty, Fort Lauderdale Police's public information officer, advised attendees: "Be aware of your beverages, do not accept a drink from someone you do not know, and do not leave your drinks unattended, travel in groups, and do not allow yourself or a friend to become isolated or left behind".

Hagerty also encouraged everyone to keep valuables close, verify the driver if using a rideshare, and be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

"The city of Fort Lauderdale is no stranger to big events," Guzman said. "I mean, we've had two Panthers celebrations in two years, so we know how to throw a big party. We staff up both the police and fire departments, we have mutual aid from other area agencies that come in and help us out".

AIA will be closed each night from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., both northbound and southbound from Harbor Drive to SE 5th Street, to allow all the pedestrians to exit the event.

You can find the full lineup here.