Fight over parking spot ends with man stabbing another in Lauderhill, police say

One man was injured and police detained another on Saturday afternoon when the two men got into a fight over a parking spot in Lauderhill that ended with one of them getting stabbed.

Just after 2:50 p.m., Lauderhill Police officers responded to the area near 1500 N. State Road 7 regarding an altercation between two men involving a "dispute over parking."

During the incident, one of the men sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound and drove himself to Lauderhill Fire Station 30, where he received initial medical treatment before being taken to a local hospital, police said.

The other man was detained and a knife was recovered at the scene, Lauderhill Police said.

The circumstances that led to the two men fighting and the stabbing remain unclear as detectives from Lauderhill Police's Criminal Investigations Division investigate.

