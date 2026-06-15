FIFA World Cup fever taking over Miami as South Florida gears up for first match

The countdown to the historic kickoff is on at Miami Stadium as it takes center stage for its first of seven FIFA World Cup matches on Monday with Saudi Arabia taking on Uruguay.

Thousands of people packed Miami's Bayfront Park for the FIFA Fan Fest over the weekend as officials continued to make final preparations ahead of the massive crowds expected at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The energy in Miami and across South Florida is electric as soccer fans prepared for Monday's match.

"I'm loving it. I've seen so many people from my country and from other parts of the World and I'm so happy to be here," said Domenica Ugarte, a soccer fan.

All weekend soccer fans have packed Bayfront Park to watch the FIFA World Cup matches and looking head to Miami's first FIFA World Cup match.

"It feels amazing," Ugarte said. "I love that we have this fan club out here in Miami. Everybody can come and join."

As crowds flock to South Florida, first responders are preparing to keep people safe by urging people to get to the stadium early to watch, to stay with the group they came with and to address the sizzling South Florida weather.

"South Florida' heat and humidity can affect visitors who may not be used to our climate," said Erika Benitez, of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. "Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty."

Officials are also recommending fans to wear lightweight and light colored clothing to avoid overheating.

They're also warning of congregating crowds.

"Always try to avoid crowding in area like balconies, decks, railings and other elevated areas," Benitez said.

Fans who aren't going to Miami Stadium to watch the match cal also heat to Bayfront Park to the FIFA Fan Fest to watch it for free.