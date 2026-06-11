South Florida's Uruguayan community gears up for World Cup opener with pride, passion and tradition

With just days remaining before the first World Cup match in South Florida, excitement is building among the region's Uruguayan community as their national team prepares to face Saudi Arabia on June 15.

For many Uruguayans living in South Florida, the match represents much more than soccer. It is an opportunity to celebrate their heritage, share traditions with younger generations, and support a team that has long been a source of national pride.

"I'm super happy for the World Cup, the first game of the World Cup over here," said Gabriel Eloy Carrizo, a former Uruguayan national team player who now coaches youth soccer players in South Miami.

Carrizo has spent more than two decades teaching children the sport while passing along lessons he learned growing up in Uruguay.

"What is the blood that Uruguayan people have? The passion that people have about Uruguay," Carrizo said. "Every day when I train the kids, I tell them it's not only about kicking the ball. It's about the dream. It's about the spirit".

The longtime coach says he tries to instill in his players the same values and love for the game that shaped his own soccer career.

The anticipation is also growing among fans who will be attending the match in person. For Ismael Petroni, the upcoming game will be a lifelong memory.

"It's the first time in my life that I'm going to a World Cup," Petroni said.

Petroni spent more than $400 on a ticket and says 15 members of his family will be attending the match together.

"For Uruguayans, soccer is life. It's everything," he said. "We're really happy. It's close to getting a World Cup in our city".

Uruguay's national team carries a proud soccer history, having captured World Cup titles in 1930 and 1950. Many fans hope this year's tournament could bring another championship run.

As excitement grows, local businesses are also embracing the celebration.

At Doña Paulina, a Uruguayan restaurant in the Westchester area, owner Melissa Ambrosio says World Cup fever arrived weeks ago.

"We filled the place with flags and flyers, and of course, I'm excited to see my Uruguayan flag," Ambrosio said in Spanish.

The restaurant has become a gathering place for fans looking to celebrate their culture through food and soccer. One of the most popular menu items during matches is the chivito, Uruguay's national sandwich.

"This is what Uruguayans eat during soccer games," Ambrosio said while preparing the traditional steak sandwich. For those unable to attend the match at the stadium, Ambrosio says her restaurant will welcome fans who want to watch the game surrounded by fellow supporters.

As kickoff approaches, South Florida's Uruguayan community is preparing for a day filled with cheers, family gatherings, national pride and hopes that their beloved team can begin its World Cup journey with a victory. Uruguay will face Saudi Arabia on June 15 in the first World Cup match played in South Florida.