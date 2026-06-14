Miami gears up for historic World Cup kickoff: Fans flood city amid safety measures Excitement is at a fever pitch as Miami’s Less Stadium hosts its first-ever FIFA World Cup match: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia. Thousands of soccer fans from around the world have packed downtown Miami, turning the city into a global celebration. As massive crowds and sizzling South Florida heat converge, officials are rolling out key safety tips to keep everyone safe during this unforgettable event. Get the latest on crowd preparations, fan festivities, and how Miami is getting ready for soccer history.