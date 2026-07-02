FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee lends a helping hand to people of Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

The FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee is lending a helping hand for the people of Venezuela in the wake of deadly back-to-back earthquakes at the end of June.

The committee joined CBS News Miami, Neighbors 4 Neighbors and the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) for the Hope 4 Venezuela relief campaign.

LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA - JULY 2: A general view shows the popular coastal neighborhoods of Carabellada and Caribe, once favorites among vacationers, turned into piles of rubble in La Guaira, the city most affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela, revealing the true horror of the disaster on July 2, 2026. Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images

"I think we've exceeded more than $26,000 in individual donations up to this point," FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto told CBS News Miami.

The FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee said it shares deep cultural and personal ties with Venezuela, with thousands of local families having roots, loved ones and communities directly impacted by the disaster.

"When we learned about the devastation in Venezuela, we knew we had to use this platform to help,' said President and CEO of the FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee Alina T. Hudak.

The FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee said it sees the FIFA Fan Fest at Miami's Bayfront Park as not only a celebration of the sport, but also an opportunity to serve the community.

"We have hundreds of thousands of people engaging with the Fan Festival, both in person and online," Hudak continued. "If we can use that visibility to bring attention to an urgent humanitarian need, we have a responsibility to do that. This is about showing up for our neighbors when they need us most."

The FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee said that as Miami continues to celebrate the World Cup, it's continuing to demonstrate the power of community – standing together, supporting one another and leading with heart.