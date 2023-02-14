Fiery crash on Palmetto Expressway, one person airlifted to the hospital

MIAMI - A fiery crash on the Palmetto Expressway snarled traffic for hours Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Subaru, Ford van and a Dodge van were stopped in traffic on southbound SR 826 in the area of I-75. They said the driver of a gray Mercedes SUV, also traveling south, was unable to stop in time for the traffic congestion and hit the Subaru. The impact sent the Subaru into the Ford and Dodge.

After the crash, the Subaru caught on fire which quickly spread to the Ford and Mercedes.

The driver of the Subaru was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Centerwith non-life threatening injuries. All occupants were able to exit their vehicles before they became fully engulfed in flames.

The southbound lanes were shutdown for approximately two hours with traffic being diverted onto I-75.