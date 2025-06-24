FHP investigating possible shooting on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens

Possible shooting on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens under investigation

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible shooting Tuesday night on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The incident was reported on the eastbound lanes of State Road 826 near 57th Avenue, where traffic cameras showed significant congestion as troopers worked the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed to CBS News Miami that one person was transported to the hospital. No information has been released about the victim's condition.

Troopers may be searching for a suspect's vehicle in connection to the possible shooting.

No additional details have been provided and the investigation is ongoing.