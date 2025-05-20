Festival Marketplace in Pompano Beach gets ready to close after nearly 40 years

After nearly four decades in operation, the Festival Marketplace, also known as the Festival Flea Market, will close its doors for good at the end of the month.

The once-bustling Pompano Beach landmark, located just off the Florida Turnpike and Sample Road, was sold earlier this year to an Orlando-based developer planning to convert the site into warehouses.

In its prime, the sprawling indoor market housed more than 250 stores. Now, as its final days approach, long-time vendors say the closure marks the end of an era.

"We're a big family"

"Everybody is very sad because next week is the end of this era," said Arlene Tanner, who works at Vivian's Place inside the Festival Marketplace. Tanner first came to the market as a customer and decided to work there after retiring 11 years ago.

"We're a big family. We are. Everybody in this place became a huge family. Everybody knows everybody," she said.

Booths that once buzzed with activity now sit empty, reminders of what the market used to be.

Vendors uncertain about the future

Nina Ramalao, owner of Nina's Place, has spent the last 26 years serving loyal customers at her booth.

"I'm very lucky to have such nice customers, which allowed my business to be open until now," Ramalao said.

She said her regulars are just as shocked as she is. "I say, well right now I'm looking for places too. But I will open somewhere," she added.

Redevelopment plans underway

The new owner, an Orlando-based development firm, confirmed in a statement that it is working through the standard site plan review process with the City of Pompano Beach.

"The City has been great to work with to date, and we have gone through multiple rounds of review with staff so far. We continue to address comments and will continue through the process over the next few months," the statement read.

While the redevelopment may bring new employment opportunities to the area, those currently working at the Festival Marketplace will be out of work as of next week.

"Unemployment is going to be flooded next week. Devastation for a lot of people. It's going to be hard for all these people," Tanner said.

The final day for shoppers to visit the Festival Marketplace is May 31. It is not yet clear when construction on the new warehouses will begin.