Ferrari Sparkling Wines are official toast of the Formula 1 circuit
MIAMI - The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will hit the track at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
One of the hallmarks of any F1 race is the champagne shower for the winning driver. But did you know that technically they don't actually use champagne?
CBS News Miami's Keith Jones spoke to the winemaker responsible for some of the sport's most memorable moments
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.