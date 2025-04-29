Thieves take $30,000 worth of mobile kitchens from Feeding South Florida

Thieves stole two mobile teaching kitchens, valued at $15,000 each, from Feeding South Florida's warehouse in Pembroke Park.

Sunday's thefts occurred at a "critical" time when officials report that 2.1 million South Floridians are grappling with food insecurity, the organization said.

Feeding South Florida

The stolen kitchens are significant losses for Feeding South Florida.

The portable kitchens serve as interactive teaching stations for the Kitchen à la Cart™ program, where hands-on cooking demonstrations educate families on culinary skills and healthy food choices, according to the organization.

Feeding South Florida, which released videos and images on Tuesday, is actively working to identify and locate the two men involved in Sunday's robbery. The videos show the men removing the mobile teaching kitchens from a trailer, loading them into the back of a truck, and then driving away.

Anyone with information should contact Feeding South Florida at (954) 518-1857.