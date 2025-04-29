Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves take $30,000 worth of mobile kitchens from Feeding South Florida

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Thieves stole two mobile teaching kitchens, valued at $15,000 each, from Feeding South Florida's warehouse in Pembroke Park.

Sunday's thefts occurred at a "critical" time when officials report that 2.1 million South Floridians are grappling with food insecurity, the organization said.

thieves2.png
Feeding South Florida

The stolen kitchens are significant losses for Feeding South Florida. 

The portable kitchens serve as interactive teaching stations for the Kitchen à la Cart™ program, where hands-on cooking demonstrations educate families on culinary skills and healthy food choices, according to the organization.

Feeding South Florida, which released videos and images on Tuesday, is actively working to identify and locate the two men involved in Sunday's robbery. The videos show the men removing the mobile teaching kitchens from a trailer, loading them into the back of a truck, and then driving away.

Anyone with information should contact Feeding South Florida at (954) 518-1857.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.